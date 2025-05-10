Become a member
Saturday, May 10
Saturday, May 10
War

Zelensky, European leaders hold 'productive' call with Trump about peace talks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
(From L) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Olena Zelenska, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz visit the Independence Square (Maidan Nezalezhnosti) in Kyiv on May 10, 2025, ahead of a gathering of European leaders in the Ukranian capital. (Photo by Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders visiting Kyiv on May 10 held a "productive" call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on May 10 as a show of support for Ukraine amid growing calls for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Sybiha wrote.

"If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a lasting ceasefire and confidence-building measures could pave the way for peace talks."

(From L) Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump during their visit to Kyiv on May 10, 2025. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry)

Amid reported growing frustration with a lack of a peace deal, Trump called for an "unconditional" 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on May 8, adding that "if the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions (against Russia)."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told ABC News on May 10 that Russia rejected a 30-day ceasefire because it would be to Kyiv's "advantage."

So far, Russia has only proposed partial ceasefires during the Easter holiday and Victory Day celebrations, which Zelensky has dismissed as "theatrical" given the ongoing attacks reported by Ukrainian soldiers along the front line.

Trump ‘frustrated’ by inability to broker end to Russia’s war against Ukraine, WSJ reports
U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they “want the whole thing,” referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
RussiaUkraineEuropean alliesCeasefireTrump & UkraineTrump & RussiaDonald TrumpUnited StatesNews Feed
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

