Zelensky, Erdogan discuss future peace talks in Turkey.

News Feed

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, on May 15, 2025. (Turkish Presidency / Mustafa Kamaci / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who offered to host future peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

The Aug. 12 call came just days before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet Aug. 15 in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss ending the war in Ukraine — without Ukraine's participation.

During the phone call, which both sides reported on social media, Zelensky and Erdogan discussed the "current diplomatic situation" — likely referring to the Trump-Putin summit — and the opportunities it presents.

"President Erdogan clearly stated that any negotiations without Ukraine will not bring lasting peace. We equally understand all the risks and threats," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky also noted that Erdogan expressed readiness to host a summit involving Ukraine, the United States, Russia, and Turkey.

The Turkish president's office said the call was made at Ukraine's request and covered bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues. Erdogan said he valued the progress made in earlier Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul and hoped for meaningful results in the next rounds toward a ceasefire.

Zelensky has sought to rally support from Kyiv's allies in the days since the Trump-Putin summit — and Trump's proposed "land swap" – were first announced.

To that end, European leaders issued a joint statement on Aug. 11, affirming their support for Ukraine and stressing that "international borders must not be changed by force" and "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine."

Article image
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

