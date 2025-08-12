Become a member
News Feed

Orban refuses to sign joint EU statement backing Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit

2 min read
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova
Orban refuses to sign joint EU statement backing Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at European Council in Brussels, Belgium on June 26, 2025. (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declined to sign the EU's joint statement in support of Ukraine issued on Aug. 12, just days ahead of the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In the joint statement, EU leaders emphasized that "international borders must not be changed by force" and "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine."

The news comes after Trump revealed that he had consulted with Orban ahead of his meeting with Putin on Aug. 15, describing the Hungarian leader as a "very smart man."

During the talks with the U.S. president, Orban reportedly expressed doubt that Ukraine could defeat Russia, describing Russia as a "strong country" that "wins through war."

The EU expressed support for Trump's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace, but stressed that "meaningful negotiations" could only begin with a ceasefire or a significant reduction in hostilities.

Twenty-six EU member states that signed the joint statement also signaled their readiness to provide additional security guarantees for Ukraine.

"The European Union underlines the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny and will continue supporting Ukraine on its path towards EU membership," the statement read.

This is not the first time Orban has refused to endorse joint EU statements supporting Ukraine. He has previously blocked sanctions against Russia, delayed military aid to Ukraine, and opposed Ukraine's bid for EU membership.

Orban has also maintained ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly echoed Kremlin narratives on the war.

Article image
UkraineEuropean UnionViktor OrbanHungaryDonald TrumpVladimir Putin
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

