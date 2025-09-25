KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Zelensky discusses Russian airspace provocations with Macron, Rutte at UN

3 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Zelensky discusses Russian airspace provocations with Macron, Rutte at UN
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (R) on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., on Sept. 24, 2025. (Presidential Office)

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Russia's recent airspace violations and other matters in separate meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24.

Zelensky has been holding high-level meetings at the 80th U.N. General Assembly in New York, where leaders from nearly 150 countries have convened. He met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 23 and delivered an address to the Assembly on Sept. 24.

The president's latest meetings included talks with the leaders of NATO and France. Both meetings touched on Russia's recent aerial incursions in Europe, which Zelensky said were "not mistakes, but targeted actions," according to the Presidential Office.

In the past month, Russian drones have breached Polish and Romanian airspace, while Russian fighter jets have entered Estonia. Unidentified drones were also spotted in Denmark.

Zelensky and Rutte "coordinated their positions and agreed on the next joint steps," the Presidential Office said.

The two leaders also discussed the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, the Trump-backed scheme to sell U.S. weapons to NATO countries who will then provide arms to Ukraine.

In the two months since the program's inception, contributions to PURL have already reached $2.1 billion, the Presidential Office said.

Expanding the program — in terms of both higher contributions and broader participation — remains a NATO priority, Rutte said.

Ukraine’s message to Europe: You are under threat from Russia. We can help
As Russia continues escalating its hybrid warfare tactics in Europe, the latest drone incursions into Poland and Estonia represent another bold move that has ratcheted up the temperature. For Ukrainians living through the bloodiest land war in Europe since World War II, the message they hope Europe hears is that other countries are under threat, too — and that closer cooperation with Ukraine can protect them. In addition to the recent flights of Russian drones over NATO territory, Russia is al
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image

In his meeting with Macron, Zelensky not only discussed Russia's airspace violations, but also Ukrainian air defense needs, sanctions against Moscow's shadow fleet, and the use of frozen Russian assets.

"The leaders paid particular attention to the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron discussed specific instruments that would make this possible," the Presidential Office said.

Macron said in recent interview with CBS News that he opposed confiscating frozen Russian assets, as that would violate international law.

At the start of Russias full-scale invasion in 2022, the Group of Seven (G7) countries froze approximately $300 billion in Russian central bank assets, with about two-thirds held by the Belgian clearinghouse Euroclear.

European governments and G7 allies have been exploring ways to generate revenue from these immobilized funds without outright seizing them, which would have legal and political ramifications.

Ukraine war latest: Russian Iskander missile strike targets Ukrainian training ground, casualties reported
Key developments on Sept. 24: * Russia strikes Ukrainian training ground with Iskander missiles, casualties reported * Ukraine hits oil facilities, drone production site in Russia, General Staff confirms * Russia moves toward year-round military conscription under new bill * Russian troops shoot family, use underage daughter as human shield in eastern Ukraine, military says * Kursk operation cost was ‘too high’ for Ukraine, ex-military chief Zaluzhnyi says Russia launched an attack on a U
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
Volodymyr ZelenskyEmmanuel MacronMark RutteUkraineFranceNATORussia
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 25
Thursday, September 25
Video
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says.

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Oleksiy Sorokin, sits down with British historian Niall Ferguson on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference to discuss the geopolitical realities shaping Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks