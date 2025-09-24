'Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too,' Zelensky warns amid rising Russian influence

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies to step up support for Moldova amid growing Russian interference in its domestic politics.

Moldova is preparing for parliamentary elections, where pro-Russian parties are expected to challenge the ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).

Zelensky compared Moldova to countries like Georgia and Belarus, which he said fell under Russian influence due to a lack of sustained international attention.

Under the leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Tbilisi has moved closer to Russia and stalled its accession to the EU.

Meanwhile, Belarus has been ruled by pro-Kremlin leader Alexander Lukashenko for more than three decades.

"Georgia is dependent on Russia, and for many, many years, Belarus has been moving toward dependence on Russia," Zelensky said. "Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too."

Zelensky added that supporting Moldova would require minimal investment from the European Union but warned that the cost of inaction could be far greater.

"Moldova is defending itself against Russian interference," Zelensky said. "The EU needs to help Moldova now with funding and energy support, not only with words or political gestures."

According to Zelensky, bolstering support for Moldova is a crucial step toward safeguarding Europe’s overall stability.

Recent years saw Moldova's pro-EU leadership increasingly warn against Russia's attempts to destabilize the country's political situation and its path toward European integration.

As parliamentary elections approach, Moldova’s pro-European President Maia Sandu warned on Sept. 22 that Russia’s attempts to interfere threaten the country’s sovereignty, independence, and European future.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova will take place on Sept. 28.