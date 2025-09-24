KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

'Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too,' Zelensky warns amid rising Russian influence

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
'Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too,' Zelensky warns amid rising Russian influence
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on Sept. 24, 2025 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies to step up support for Moldova amid growing Russian interference in its domestic politics.

Moldova is preparing for parliamentary elections, where pro-Russian parties are expected to challenge the ruling pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).

Zelensky compared Moldova to countries like Georgia and Belarus, which he said fell under Russian influence due to a lack of sustained international attention.

Under the leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party, founded by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, Tbilisi has moved closer to Russia and stalled its accession to the EU.

Meanwhile, Belarus has been ruled by pro-Kremlin leader Alexander Lukashenko for more than three decades.

"Georgia is dependent on Russia, and for many, many years, Belarus has been moving toward dependence on Russia," Zelensky said. "Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too."

Zelensky added that supporting Moldova would require minimal investment from the European Union but warned that the cost of inaction could be far greater.

"Moldova is defending itself against Russian interference," Zelensky said. "The EU needs to help Moldova now with funding and energy support, not only with words or political gestures."

According to Zelensky, bolstering support for Moldova is a crucial step toward safeguarding Europe’s overall stability.

Recent years saw Moldova's pro-EU leadership increasingly warn against Russia's attempts to destabilize the country's political situation and its path toward European integration.

As parliamentary elections approach, Moldova’s pro-European President Maia Sandu warned on Sept. 22 that Russia’s attempts to interfere threaten the country’s sovereignty, independence, and European future.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova will take place on Sept. 28.

Media reveal alleged Russian plot to influence Moldovan parliamentary elections
The documents seen by Bloomberg outline a multi-layered strategy reportedly coordinated directly by the Kremlin.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
Volodymyr ZelenskyMoldovaEuropean UnionRussiaElection Interference
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, September 24
Video
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says.

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Oleksiy Sorokin, sits down with British historian Niall Ferguson on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference to discuss the geopolitical realities shaping Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks