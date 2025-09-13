KI logo
Zelensky calls for tougher US sanctions, warns Russian drone strikes on Poland are 'Putin’s war'

by Olena Goncharova
Zelensky visits media on December 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the United States and its allies to take decisive steps to halt Russia’s war machine, calling for tougher sanctions and trade restrictions targeting Moscow’s energy sector and other critical exports.

"We are counting on strong steps from the United States, in cooperation with others – strong sanctions and tariff policies – which will serve as an argument for many around the world," Zelensky said on Sept. 13.

His remarks come days after Russian drones violated Polish airspace and were shot down in what marked the first known instance of NATO forces directly engaging Russian aerial assets during the full-scale invasion. Zelensky emphasized that such violations should be seen as a direct threat to the entire European continent.

“Everyone sees that the Russian drones attacking Poland are also Putin’s war. And this is a warning not only to Poland but to all of Europe,” he said. “Russian drones can travel much greater distances.”

Zelensky linked Russia’s continued ability to wage war to its revenue from exports of oil, gas, uranium, and other natural resources. He warned that without tougher economic pressure, the Kremlin would have the means to continue funding its aggression indefinitely.

"This is already a very long war – a war of Russia’s ambitions, capabilities, and budget – and therefore a war of Russian oil, Russian gas, Russian uranium, and other Russian resources that fill Putin’s coffers."

He also criticized those in the international community who continue to resist calls for harsher penalties on Moscow. "I urge all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose particular sanctions – all partners: Europe, the United States, the G7, and the G20 states."

"Putin’s war will end when he – and only he – can no longer continue it," Zelensky concluded.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

