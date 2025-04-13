The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

'They are not afraid' — Zelensky calls for increased international pressure after Russian attack on Sumy

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 13, 2025 11:59 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his evening address on April 13, 2025, after a deadly Russian missile strike on Sumy. (Presidential Office)
The international community must increase pressure on Russia following its deadly Palm Sunday attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address April 13.

Russia attacked Sumy with ballistic missiles armed with cluster munitions on the morning of Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 and injuring another 117 people. Two children were killed in the attack.

Zelensky thanked the "many world leaders, diplomats, (and) ordinary people" who expressed their condolences to Ukraine and "condemned the Russian strike." At the same time, he remarked on the lack of "pressure" on Russia, which has enabled its continued attacks on Ukraine.

"I would like to thank everyone who remembers that wars end when the crimes of war are not forgotten – and when the aggressor is met with enough pressure. And that's exactly what’s missing right now," Zelensky said.

While many world leaders called for increased sanctions and pressure against Moscow in the wake of the missile strike, American officials omitted such demands from their response, instead highlighting the importance of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts.

The attack hit Sumy amid Washington's ongoing attempts to orchestrate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. While Kyiv agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire a month ago,  Moscow has refused and has continued to attack Ukraine.

"This Friday marked exactly one month since Russia spurned the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. They are not afraid," Zelensky said.

"That's why they keep launching ballistic missiles. That's why there are nearly a hundred attack drones every night – most of them Shaheds – targeting ordinary Ukrainian cities. Only pressure – only decisive action – can change this."

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

9:27 PM

Russian attacks on Kherson kill 3, injure 2.

Shelling in the city center killed a 62-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two other Kherson residents, a 48-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, died in the hospital after being injured in drone attacks.
10:55 AM

Explosion rocks thermal plant in Russia.

A fire broke out at a substation in the morning after an explosion occurred at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, leaving many local residents without power.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.