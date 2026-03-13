KI logo
Zelensky arrives in France to meet Macron

by Martin Fornusek
President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) at the Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris, France on Sept. 3, 2025 (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Paris for a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov told the media on March 13.

The leaders will discuss French and European support for Ukraine's defense and ways to increase pressure on Russia, namely, by targeting its shadow fleet, the Elysee Palace said earlier.

The discussion will take place just as the U.S. moves to ease sanctions on Russian oil, as the ongoing war in the Middle East drives rising fuel prices.

The visit marks Zelensky's 11th visit to France since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, and his second this year.

The Ukrainian leader took part in the Coalition of the Willing summit on Jan. 6, where France and the U.K. pledged to deploy troops in Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees.

The presidents will "exchange views on the conditions for a just and lasting peace and, in this regard, take stock of the commitments made within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing on security guarantees," according to the Elysee Palace.

Zelensky traveled to France a day after visiting Romania, where he signed agreements to strengthen cooperation in the energy and defense sectors and visited a facility training Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

US temporarily eases Russian oil sanctions as Iran war drives price surge
The U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary license on March 12 to allow countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea, in an effort to stabilize global energy prices as the war with Iran drives markets higher.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

