Ukraine to purchase 100 Rafale jets, Zelensky says after signing defense declaration with Macron

Editor's note: The article has been updated with the latest details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the defense sector on Nov. 17, with Kyiv placing a "historic order" for advanced Rafale jets.

The declaration, signed during Zelensky's official trip to France, concerns "acquisition of defense equipment" by Ukraine, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said in a broadcast. Zelensky called the signing a "truly historic" moment for both nations.

The Ukrainian president later told TF1-LCI news channel that Ukraine aims to purchase 100 Dassault-made Rafale fighters, a 4.5-generation multirole aircraft considered one of the most advanced European jets.

The agreement enables Ukraine to purchase materiel from the French defense industry, "including 100 Rafale F4 aircraft for Ukraine's combat aviation by 2035, SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and aerial bombs," Zelensky said on social media.

Citing the Elysee Palace, Le Monde reported that the potential SAMP/T contract would concern a new generation of the system currently under development.

The Ukrainian and French defense industries will also launch new joint projects this year, including those focused on interceptor drones, according to Ukraine's president.

Zelensky landed at the Villacoublay air base near Paris earlier on Nov. 17, where he was welcomed by Macron ahead of the signing ceremony. During his visit to the base, Zelensky inspected advanced French weaponry, including the Rafale jets and the SAMP/T air defense system.

Macron's office said last week that the two leaders are set to discuss bilateral cooperation in the "energy, economic, and defense fields," as well as progress in preparing security guarantees for Ukraine under the "Coalition of the Willing" framework.

Paris has been a key ally to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, providing Mirage 2000 fighter jets, artillery, SCALP long-range missiles, and more.

Seeking to build a modern air force in the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine has previously received F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands and conluded an agreement to potentially acquire Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets in the coming years.

Speaking ahead of the visit on Nov. 16, Zelensky touted a "historic deal with France in Paris to strengthen our combat aviation and air defense."

The trip is part of Zelensky's tour among European allies as he seeks to bolster support for Kyiv in the face of the coming winter and Russian strikes against Ukraine's power grid.

The Ukrainian president visited Greece on Nov. 16, where he concluded a deal on a new route for gas supplies, among other deals on financing gas imports. Zelensky is also expected to visit Spain on Nov. 18 for talks on bolstering Ukraine's air defenses.