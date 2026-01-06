Zelensky, UK, France sign declaration on multinational force in Ukraine post-war

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Jan. 6 signed a declaration of intent for a post-war deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine.

The news comes as Zelensky met with European leaders and U.S. envoys in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv, part of Washington's renewed efforts to broker a peace deal with Moscow.