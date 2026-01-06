KI logo
Zelensky, UK, France sign declaration on multinational force in Ukraine post-war

by Martin Fornusek
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer react during a family photo at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Jan. 6, 2026, on the sidelines of the Coalition of the Willing summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. (Ludovic Marin / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Jan. 6 signed a declaration of intent for a post-war deployment of a multinational force in Ukraine.

The news comes as Zelensky met with European leaders and U.S. envoys in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv, part of Washington's renewed efforts to broker a peace deal with Moscow.

Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

