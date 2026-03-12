KI logo
Zelensky in Romania to meet President Dan, visit F-16 pilot training center

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
President Volodymyr Zelensky steps out of his plane upon his arrival in Kloten, on Jan. 15, 2024. (Alessandro Della Valle/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Romania on March 12 for an official visit, where he is scheduled to meet Romanian President Nicusor Dan.

Zelensky and Dan will discuss defense and energy cooperation, Ukraine's reconstruction, and European Union enlargement, the Romanian presidency said.

The two leaders are expected to meet at Cotroceni Palace around 1:30 p.m. local time.

According to Zelensky's office, during the visit, the Ukrainian leader will also travel with Dan to a training center where Ukrainian pilots are learning to operate F-16 fighter jets.

The training center opened in 2023 to prepare Ukrainian pilots to operate Western-supplied aircraft.

Romania, a member of NATO, has emerged as one of Kyiv's key regional partners since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Bucharest has provided military assistance, supported sanctions against Russia, and signed a bilateral security agreement with Kyiv.

Since winning the 2025 presidential election against a candidate widely seen as skeptical of Ukraine, Dan has taken a supportive stance toward Kyiv and strengthened bilateral cooperation.

