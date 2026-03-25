Zelensky appoints new heads of SBU counterintelligence departments

President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 25 appointed Serhii Hunkovskyi as head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and Viktor Zaiets as head of the agency’s Military Counterintelligence Department.

Decrees published on the Presidential Office website confirmed the latest appointments.

The two positions had remained vacant since Jan. 5, when Zelensky dismissed Andrii Tupikov and Oleksandr Dubrovin. The dismissals in January came amid a wider government reshuffle following a major corruption scandal last year.

Also on Jan. 5, Zelensky had appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting head of the SBU after Vasyl Maliuk stepped down from the top post but remained in the agency to focus on operations against Russia.

Maliuk oversaw several high-profile operations against Russian military targets during his time in the role.

Ukraine’s Security Service has played a key role in counterintelligence operations and sabotage missions targeting Russian military and infrastructure assets throughout the full-scale war.