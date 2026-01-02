KI logo
War

How Ukraine's military intelligence faked the death of Denis Kapustin, a Russian commander fighting for Kyiv

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
How Ukraine's military intelligence faked the death of Denis Kapustin, a Russian commander fighting for Kyiv
Screenshot from a video filmed by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) showing a minibus engulfed in flames after a drone strike. The drone footage was used to convince Russian special services that Denis Kapustin, a Russian commander fighting for Ukraine, had been killed. (Screenshot/HUR/Telegram)

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) released video footage on Jan. 2 showing how they convinced the Kremlin that Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) Commander Denis Kapustin had been killed in order to claim bounty money from Moscow.

Kapustin's death in a combat mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was reported on Dec. 27. HUR then revealed on Jan. 1 that Kapustin is alive and that the earlier reports were part of a complex special operation to mislead Russian intelligence services, who had ordered the commander's assassination.

HUR has published video footage of Kapustin's staged "death," which the agency used to collect a $500,000 bounty. The video shows a direct drone hit on a minibus shortly after Kapustin is seen entering the vehicle. Later, video shows the bus engulfed in flames in the aftermath of the strike.

"To support the legend, a video of the work of two strike drones was created," HUR said.

Become a member – go ad‑free
0:00
/
Video filmed by HUR and published Jan 2., 2026, shows the staged "death" of Russian Volunteer Corps Commander Denis Kapustin. (HUR / Telegram)

The Russian intelligence services who placed the bounty on Kapustin's head "believed the video," HUR said, and the reward money the agency collected "will significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the HUR special forces."

Kapustin, also known by his nom de guerre "White Rex," leads the Russian Volunteer Corps, a military unit of Russian volunteers who have been fighting for Ukraine since 2014. The RDK has carried out cross-border incursions into Russia's Belgorod and Kursk oblasts in 2023 and 2024, operating alongside other anti-Kremlin Russian formations linked to Ukraine's defense and security forces, like the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion.

The day after HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov revealed the special operation to stage Kapustin's death, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Budanov had been tapped to lead the Presidential Office as his new chief of staff.

Zelensky will appoint Oleh Ivashchenko, the current Foreign Intelligence Service chief, to replace Budanov as head of HUR, an official in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent on Jan. 2.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Zelensky picks Military Intelligence Head Budanov as his new chief of staff
President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, to take charge of the President’s Office on Jan. 2. “Now, Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the President’s Office will serve primarily to fulfill such tasks,” Zelensky said. Budanov accepted the offer. “For me, it is an honor and a responsibility to focus on critically import
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
UkraineRussiaUkraine's military intelligenceRussian Volunteer CorpsKyrylo Budanov
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, January 2
Video
Inside the fight for Ukraine's river islands.

Along the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, the front line has remained largely static, but fighting continues every day. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko embedded with Ukraine’s forces in Kherson Oblast, following FPV drone and night bomber teams tasked with defending river islands.

Ukraine denies targeting civilians in drone strike on occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier on Jan. 1, Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician turned top Russian proxy head of Russian-occupied parts of Kherson Oblast, accused Kyiv of launching three drones at a hotel and a cafe on the Black Sea coast. Saldo claimed that the alleged New Year drone strike on the village of Khorly killed 24 people, including a child, and wounded more than 50.

Friday, January 2
Show More

Editors' Picks