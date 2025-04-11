Zelensky announces sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new sanctions package targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet” during his nightly address on April 10.

(They (the sanctions) target, in particular, the shadow tanker fleet that Moscow uses to finance the war; war propagandists – those who are trying to undermine our defense and help Russia; and also certain officials – these are names well known to all Ukrainians – who used to have influence," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of international coordination in taking these measures.

"We are working to synchronize our sanctions packages with the decisions of partners – first and foremost in the European Union, as well as in other strong jurisdictions around the world," Zelensky added.

This announcement coincides with a proposed U.S. law also targeting Moscow's shadow fleet, introduced by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators on April 9.

If signed, the proposed law would authorize the U.S. to confiscate oil cargoes transported by vessels blacklisted by the Treasury Department.

The preparation of the sanctions package is underway, Zelensky noted. "Everything will be done step by step."

Despite price caps and sanctions imposed by the G7 and EU, Russia has maintained significant oil exports by relying on a shadow fleet — vessels that often operate under obscure ownership structures, use flags of convenience, and evade Western oversight.