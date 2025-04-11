The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky announces sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 11, 2025 4:16 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address on Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo: Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new sanctions package targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet” during his nightly address on April 10.

(They (the sanctions) target, in particular, the shadow tanker fleet that Moscow uses to finance the war; war propagandists – those who are trying to undermine our defense and help Russia; and also certain officials – these are names well known to all Ukrainians – who used to have influence," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized the importance of international coordination in taking these measures.

"We are working to synchronize our sanctions packages with the decisions of partners – first and foremost in the European Union, as well as in other strong jurisdictions around the world," Zelensky added.

This announcement coincides with a proposed U.S. law also targeting Moscow's shadow fleet, introduced by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators on April 9.

If signed, the proposed law would authorize the U.S. to confiscate oil cargoes transported by vessels blacklisted by the Treasury Department.

The preparation of the sanctions package is underway, Zelensky noted. "Everything will be done step by step."

Despite price caps and sanctions imposed by the G7 and EU, Russia has maintained significant oil exports by relying on a shadow fleet — vessels that often operate under obscure ownership structures, use flags of convenience, and evade Western oversight.

Ukraine war latest: US ambassador to Ukraine to resign
Key developments on April 10: * US ambassador to Ukraine to resign, State Department tells Kyiv Independent * ‘Before I got there, I had never held a weapon’ — Ukraine shows interrogation of Chinese POWs * Ukraine won’t accept any limits on its army in talks with Russia, official says * Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
MORE NEWS

