Breaking: Russian drones target Ternopil in Ukraine's west in mass daytime attack

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and is being updated regularly.

Russian forces carried out a mass daytime drone assault across Ukraine on May 1, with explosions and fires reported in Ternopil, located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Polish border.

As of 1:30 p.m., monitoring channels reported more than 30 Russian drones approaching Ternopil from the east.

Explosions were reported in the city early in the afternoon and are ongoing, with multiple blasts reported across the city, according to Suspilne.

Footage recorded at the city's train station shows thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

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Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal reported at 2:11 p.m. that parts of the city were left without electricity. Local Telegram channels also reported a dense cloud over the city following the strikes.

Monitoring channel said at 2:54 p.m. that the main concentration of the drone attack was targeting Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, describing a large number of drones and concentrated strikes. They warned of possible repeated strikes in the coming hours amid reported movement of Russian strategic aviation.

The Ternopil City Council also urged residents to immediately take shelter and announced a temporary halt of public transport amid the attack.

As of 3:17 p.m., air raid alerts remain active across multiple regions, including Rivne in western Ukraine, where explosions were reported, according to Suspilne.

The daytime assault follows a mass overnight attack that killed one person and injured 52 others. Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 210 drones overnight, 190 of which were intercepted, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.