Ukraine, Ukrainian army, War, Russia, Mobilization, Defense Ministry, Female Soldiers
Women account for 21% of applicants at Ukraine's army recruitment centers

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 24, 2025 6:40 PM 1 min read
Participants of the all-female training in firearms line up for tactics in the small group attack in the forest outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 30, 2024.
Women make up 21% of applicants at Ukraine's army recruitment centers, the Defense Ministry said on Feb. 24.

Since the centers began operations, 42,366 Ukrainians have applied, with the highest number of female candidates coming from western Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, and Ternopil oblasts.

Among all applicants, the most sought-after positions include drone operators, drivers, and shooting specialities. Ukraine currently operates 48 recruitment centers, including one online platform, to guide and support potential recruits.

While Kyiv passed a major draft reform bill in April, mobilization slowed in the fall, leaving front-line units depleted.

Russian forces have maintained an overwhelming numerical advantage, allowing them to advance in eastern Ukraine despite sustaining heavy casualties.

Despite their persistent offensives, Russian forces have not achieved a major breakthrough, while Ukrainian defenses remain under constant pressure across multiple front-line sectors.

Ukraine's government approved a one-year contract for volunteers aged 18-24 on Feb. 11, aiming to boost recruitment with financial incentives and social benefits.

Around 165,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine, media reports
Using open-source research and statistical analysis, a report by independent Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona suggests that Russian losses have increased each year.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
