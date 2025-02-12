Ukraine introduces 1-year military contract for young volunteers, facing mixed reactions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's government approved a one-year contract for volunteers aged 18-24 on Feb. 11, aiming to boost recruitment with financial incentives and social benefits, but the decision has sparked mixed reactions within the military community.

The contract includes basic general military training, vocational training, and an adaptation course in an army unit. Volunteers will receive a one-time monetary aid payment of Hr 1 million ($24,000) and a monthly allowance of up to Hr 120,000 ($3,000).

The move comes amid increasing pressure from the U.S. for Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 to address manpower shortages. President Volodymyr Zelensky has resisted lowering the draft age, arguing it could harm Ukraine's long-term future.

Instead, Ukraine aims to attract younger volunteer recruits through benefits, such as a 0% mortgage after completing service and social guarantees. Upon completion, volunteers will have the right to travel abroad and be exempt from mobilization for 12 months.

The military faces a critical personnel shortfall, struggling to replenish infantry gaps amid battlefield losses. The current mobilization system requires indefinite service, discouraging enlistment, while the new contract is designed to appeal to young volunteers unwilling to commit long-term.

The decision has drawn criticism from frontline soldiers, with some questioning why existing troops receive fewer benefits.

Ukrainian soldier and paramedic Alina Mykhailova voiced her frustration, asking, "Why are those who enlisted earlier in a worse position? Where are their guarantees, social protection, and fair service bonus?"

Former soldier and journalist Masi Nayem echoed the sentiment, saying he received messages from comrades expressing dissatisfaction: "It seems that choosing between unpopular decisions, they decided to disregard the motivation of those already in service."

The Defense Ministry has yet to respond to concerns raised by active-duty soldiers, but the debate underscores the broader challenge of balancing recruitment efforts with maintaining morale among Ukraine's existing forces.