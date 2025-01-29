paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk, Russian offensive
Edit post

Russian assault intensity declines, focus on Pokrovsk sector, monitoring group reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 29, 2025 4:02 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast. (Photo credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The intensity of Russian assault operations in Ukraine is declining but remains high, according to an analysis by the monitoring group DeepState, published on Jan. 28.

Russian forces have concentrated 44% of their attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast.

The peak intensity of Russian offensives was recorded in the second half of December, following a surge in attacks that began in late November.

Although the pace has slowed somewhat since the New Year, DeepState recorded the following attack numbers: 5,205 in November, 6,247 in December, and 4,304 in January as of Jan. 27.

Despite suffering heavy losses, Russian forces have reportedly been able to replenish their combat strength, allowing them to sustain attacks across multiple front-line sectors.

As part of this effort, Russia has intensified assaults near Pokrovsk, deploying small groups in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian troops, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces, said on Jan. 27.

The estimated Russian advance in the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Jan. 29, 2025, according to DeepState map. A white symbol marks Pokrovsk. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

The town of Kurakhove has also been a target. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Jan. 6 that its forces had fully captured the settlement, though Ukraine has not confirmed this.

Russian forces also claimed on Jan. 26 to have captured Velyka Novosilka, a strategically significant settlement in the western part of Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine's 110th Mechanized Brigade acknowledged withdrawing from parts of the village to avoid encirclement.

The Kursk sector accounted for 13% of assaults, while 10% occurred in the Lyman sector.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in November described the ongoing offensive as "one of the most powerful" since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Ukraine's General Staff reported continued Russian offensives along multiple axes, including Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove.

Throughout the autumn, Russian forces made operational gains in southern Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Chasiv Yar and Kupiansk.

Despite their persistent offensives, Russian forces have not achieved a major breakthrough, while Ukrainian defenses remain under constant pressure across multiple front-line sectors.

Australian POW feared executed by Russia is alive, Penny Wong says
Oscar Jenkins went missing on Dec. 16 in 2024 while on a combat mission near the village of Mykolaivka in Luhansk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.