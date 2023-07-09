Wizz Air apologizes for removing Ukrainian veteran from flight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air on July 9 apologized for removing a Ukrainian war veteran with a prosthesis from a flight from Tel Aviv to Warsaw.

The veteran's removal has triggered criticism on social media.

According to Wizz Air's statement, the veteran was removed for safety reasons because he "had a medical condition that might put him at risk while flying.”

A video filmed by other passengers shows the veteran saying that he lost his leg in the war and was flying home to his family in Ukraine.

He begged the staff to keep him on this flight and showed his backpack full of gifts for his family.

“How am I going to get home?” he cried and fell to his knees, begging to stay on board.