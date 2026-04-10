Witkoff-Kushner visit to Ukraine in doubt as trilateral peace talks could resume, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky has cast doubt on a potential visit by U.S. envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv, as the format of talks between the U.S., Ukraine and Russia remains unclear.

In a closed-door meeting with journalists on April 8, Zelensky said that Ukraine and the U.S. had previously agreed on the Witkoff-Kushner visit to Kyiv. He added, however, that it is now "difficult to say" if it will happen soon or if the meeting will take place in another location involving all three negotiating teams.

In early April, Zelensky's Chief of Staff Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine expected Witkoff and Kushner to visit Kyiv after Easter, which is observed by Orthodox Christians on April 12, and resume peace talks.

The U.S.-mediated negotiations have made little tangible progress in recent months as Russia pushes territorial demands while Washington's focus shifts to the war with Iran. Zelensky's comments came after the announcement of a truce between the U.S. and Iran on April 8, signaling de-escalation in the month-long conflict.

Zelensky said on April 9 that a trilateral meeting could take place "in the near future," though the format of the talks remains unclear.

"Even before there was a ceasefire in the Middle East, when active fighting was still ongoing, I told (Witkoff and Kushner): Come to us, and then go to Moscow. Let's hold a trilateral meeting in this format," Zelensky told journalists earlier.

"They were receptive to this, but as we can see, they decided they can't be far from

their president right now."

U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators previously met in Miami in late March, more than a month after the last trilateral meeting with Russia in Geneva. According to Zelensky, the discussions centered on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky said Kyiv wants to know how quickly and in what way its allies would respond if Russia launches another attack.

He added that a key part of the security guarantees is funding for Ukraine's military and enhancing its air defense, including systems used in the Middle East that Ukraine currently doesn't possess.

"We agreed that our side would present its vision, and the partners would respond to such a draft. It is important that there are no weak points or mistakes," Zelensky said.

"I do not believe that Russians won’t want to come again. But I do believe that if there is an American military base in Ukraine, or a joint U.S.–European base, then the risks for us will be lower."