Ukraine welcomes US–Iran ceasefire, says time to push Russia too

Ukrainian leadership on April 8 hailed the two-week ceasefire reached between the U.S. and Iran but stressed it is time to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine as well.

"American decisiveness works. We believe it is time for sufficient decisiveness to force Moscow to cease fire and end its war against Ukraine," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

The comments come after Washington and Tehran announced a truce brokered by Pakistan, signaling de-escalation in a more than a month-long conflict that has driven a surge in energy prices and cost thousands of lives.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the ceasefire a "right decision" as it helps avert loss of life and the destruction of cities and villages, and allows energy infrastructure to function.

The Ukrainian leader also underscored Kyiv's assistance to countries in the region in fending off Shahed drone attacks — weaponry used daily in Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Iran has been a key ally of Russia during its all-out war in Ukraine, providing kamikaze drones and helping Moscow develop its own offshoots.

"Ukraine has always called for a ceasefire in the war waged by Russia here in Europe against our state and our people," the president said on social media.

"Ukraine tells Russia once again: we are ready to respond in kind if the Russians stop their strikes."

Kyiv has previously passed an energy ceasefire proposal to Russia via U.S. intermediaries.

The potential Easter ceasefire would see Ukraine halt drone attacks on Russian oil and gas facilities, while Moscow would refrain from attacking the Ukrainian energy grid.

The Kremlin has dismissed the initiative.

U.S.-mediated efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia have largely stalled in recent weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump's focus has shifted to the war with Iran.

Russia has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire along the current front line, demanding that Ukraine cede the entire Donbas region, including areas still held by Ukrainian forces.