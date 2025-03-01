Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

'We're looking for peace, we're not looking to go into a 10-year-war,' Trump says

by Olena Goncharova March 1, 2025 3:59 AM 2 min read
In this archive photo now-U.S. President Donald Trump faces off former U.S. President Joe Biden in the first presidential debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. on June 27, 2024. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Donald Trump on Feb. 28 called for an "immediate ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, warning President Volodymyr Zelensky that he must pursue peace or risk losing American support.

Trump has taken a confrontational stance towards Ukraine, criticizing Zelensky for being "disrespectful" and accusing him of gambling with World War III. Trump has pushed for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that Ukraine should make concessions and that he could negotiate an agreement giving Ukraine "almost all of the land."

In a recent heated Oval Office meeting, Trump delivered an ultimatum to Zelensky, adding that "You're either going to make a deal or we're out," and later declared that Zelensky was not ready for peace if America is involved. Shortly after, the U.S. abruptly canceled the signing of a minerals deal with Ukraine.

Zelensky’s visit followed weeks of intense negotiations, as Ukraine pushed back against the first two draft proposals for a mineral deal, arguing they placed one-sided obligations on Kyiv without offering any security guarantees from Washington.

The proposed agreement, which had been under discussion for some time, aimed to create a fund where Ukraine would allocate half of the revenue from the future commercialization of its state-owned mineral resources—including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

"We want peace," Trump told reporters following the meeting which, he said, "didn't work exactly great."

"He (Zelensky) overplayed his hand (...) we are not looking to go into a 10-year-war and play games, we want peace. He's going to have to make peace. He's got to stop the fighting, he's got to stop the death," Trump said, adding that Russia's President Vladimir Putin "wants to end it."

‘This kind of spat is not good for both sides,’ Zelensky says following Oval Office clash with Trump
“We want peace... that’s why I visited President Trump,” Zelensky said following a heated exchange in the White House, adding that he hopes that Trump would show stronger support for Ukraine rather than positioning himself as a mediator in the war.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.
Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
