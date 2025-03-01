Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, JD Vance, Trump & Ukraine
'This kind of spat is not good for both sides,' Zelensky says following Oval Office clash with Trump

by Dmytro Basmat and Olena Goncharova March 1, 2025 2:48 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the White House after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Feb. 28, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

In an interview with Fox News on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky attempted to mend any fractured relations that may have emerged following a heated exchange in the White House between himself and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

The 45-minute press briefing, which turned into a shouting match between the two leaders, ended with the canceling of the planned signing of the U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement.

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump later ordered his officials to tell the Ukrainian officials to leave the White House, despite protest from the Ukrainian delegation.

"We are very close partners," Zelensky told Fox News. "I think this kind of spat is not good for both sides."

Following the meeting, Trump said that Zelensky is "not a man who wants to make peace."

Before leaving for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump told reporters that Ukrainian president was "looking for something that I'm not looking for" and again asserted that Zelenskyy wanted to "fight, fight, fight."

"Either we're going to end it or let him fight it out, and if he fights it out, it's not going to be pretty because without us, he doesn't win," Trump said.

Zelensky pushed back on Trump's comments during his interview asserting that Ukraine is "ready for peace but we need to be in a good position."

"We want peace... that's why I visited President Trump," Zelensky said, adding that he hopes that Trump would show stronger support for Ukraine rather than positioning himself as a mediator in the war. He emphasized that Russia was the aggressor, having launched the invasion. "I want really him to be more at our side," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's president told Fox News' Bret Baier that he doesn’t feel he needs to apologize to Trump after a heated exchange at the White House. "No, I respect president, and I respect American people, and I think that we have to be very open and very honest and I’m not sure that we did something bad," Zelensky said. "I think some things we have to discuss out of media with all respect to democracy and free media."

When asked if Zelensky though the relationship could be salvaged following the tense exchange, Zelensky replied: "Yes, of course, because it's more than to the president. It's a historical relations between our people."

When asked is the confrontation, initiated by Vice President JD Vance, was preplanned, Zelensky replied "I don't know."

Varying reactions from U.S. officials, lawmakers emerge following Zelensky-Trump clash
U.S. lawmakers and officials voiced mixed reaction following a heated exchange between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 28, that culminated in the Ukrainian delegation being ordered to leave the White House.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Authors: Dmytro Basmat, Olena Goncharova
News Feed

2:11 AM
Video

Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine's largest supporter.
9:43 PM

Zelensky thanks US after tense meeting with Trump.

"Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."
5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country's war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine's unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country's survival?
