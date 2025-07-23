Von der Leyen raises 'strong concerns,' urges Zelensky to explain law weakening Ukraine's anti-graft bodies

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised "strong concerns" with President Volodymyr Zelensky over a new law that strips Ukraine's top anti-corruption bodies of their independence, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said on July 23.

According to Mercier, von der Leyen asked Ukraine's government to explain the legislation passed by parliament and signed by Zelensky on July 22.

"The President of the European Commission was in contact with President Zelensky about these latest developments," the spokesperson said.

"The respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are core elements of the European Union. As a candidate country, Ukraine is expected to uphold these standards fully. There cannot be a compromise."

The law grants sweeping powers to the prosecutor general over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), designed to operate independently of political influence.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from civil society, opposition lawmakers, and Ukraine's Western allies, who warn it could derail Ukraine's path to European Union membership.

"Limiting the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agency hampers Ukraine's way towards the EU. I expect Ukraine to continue with determination its efforts in combating corruption," Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in a post on X.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said Prague is monitoring the situation and reminded Ukraine's leadership that "support has never been and will not be a blank check." He added that fighting corruption remains a core requirement for EU accession.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry also expressed "serious concerns" about the law and its impact on Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions.

"Ukraine has made important progress fighting corruption in the past decade — staying the course is essential," the ministry wrote on X.

Critics say the law effectively reclassifies NABU and SAPO as regular law enforcement agencies, giving the prosecutor general authority to block corruption cases and override investigative decisions.

The bill's passage triggered large-scale protests across Ukraine, with demonstrators demanding its repeal and warning it could unravel years of anti-corruption progress.