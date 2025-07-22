BREAKING: Ukraine's parliament passes bill destroying independence of key anti-corruption bodies

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Ukrainian parliament on July 22 approved amendments that effectively destroy the independence of Ukraine's two key anti-corruption institutions, according to opposition lawmakers and watchdogs.

The legislation grants the prosecutor general new powers over investigations led by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and cases led by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The bill was passed with the support of 263 lawmakers, 13 of whom voted against it and 13 abstained. President Volodymyr Zelensky's signature is still required before it enters force, and the president has the power to veto it.

The step comes as Ukrainian authorities ramp up pressure against the two agencies established as part of the anti-graft reforms after the EuroMaidan Revolution.

Under the new bill, the prosecutor general has the authority to issue directions in NABU's investigations — or even reassign them outside the agency. It would also allow the prosecutor general to delegate SAPO's powers to other prosecutors.

Among other new powers, the prosecutor general could also close NABU's investigations at the legal defense's request.

Ruslan Kravchenko, appointed as Ukraine's prosecutor general last month, has been described by experts as a figure close to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Watchdogs have warned that if adopted, the amendments would hamper the two agencies' investigations into authorities or individuals close to the president.

The changes would amount to the "destruction of NABU and SAPO's independence and practically subordinate their activities to the prosecutor general," NABU said in a statement ahead of the vote.

"Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, built since 2015, will be destroyed," the agency added.

NABU director Semen Kryvonos condemned the legislation, saying it threatens Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. Speaking at a press conference after the vote, he voiced hopes that Zelensky would veto it.

"This is effectively the end of the work of two independent institutions," said Oleksandr Klymenko, head of SAPO, during the press conference.

SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko (L) and NABU director Semen Kryvonos during a press conference after the parliament approved a bill destroying independence of the two bodies on July 22, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Kateryna Denisova/The Kyiv Independent)

Anastasiia Radina, head of the anti-corruption parliamentary committee, was reportedly the only lawmaker from the ruling Servant of the People parliamentary group to publicly speak out against the legislation ahead of the vote.

"I ask you, colleagues, not to deceive yourselves and the people that you are voting for some mild strengthening of the prosecutor general, and not for the dismantling of NABU and SAPO," she said.

"After the amendments that the committee added to this bill today, contrary to the rules, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office becomes a fiction for budget funds."

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the Servant of the People party for comment.

The news comes amid mounting warnings from activists about an escalating crackdown on anti-corruption bodies and NGOs.

On July 21, several law enforcement agencies — including the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the State Bureau of Investigation — carried out sweeping searches of NABU and SAPO.

Fifteen NABU employees are under investigation on various grounds. The SBU justified the raids by citing suspected Russian infiltration and administrative misconduct, with allegations ranging from traffic violations to treason.

One NABU employee was detained on charges of spying for Russia, while another is accused of involvement in drug trafficking and ties to pro-Russian groups.

Earlier this month, the State Bureau of Investigation charged Vitaliy Shabunin, Ukraine's leading anti-corruption activist and co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, with fraud and evasion of military service, a charge he denies.

The crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption sector has also sparked concern among Kyiv's international partners.

"The European Union is concerned about Ukraine's recent actions with regard to its anti-corruption institutions, NABU and SAPO. These institutions are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must operate independently to fight corruption and maintain public trust," EU Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier said.

"The EU provides significant financial assistance to Ukraine, conditional on progress in transparency, judicial reform, and democratic governance. Ukraine's EU accession will require a strong capacity to combat corruption and to ensure institutional resilience."