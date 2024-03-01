Video Editor for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill the head of social media position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Key Responsibilities:

Creative Editing:

- Execute video editing tasks with precision, including cutting footage, adding transitions, effects, graphics and enhancing visual and audio elements;

- Collaborate with creative teams to create and deliver visually compelling narratives and stories

Project Execution:

- Manage multiple video projects simultaneously

- Work closely with producers and head of the video department to understand project objectives and deliver content that meets creative expectations;

- Manage time effectively to meet project deadlines, prioritizing tasks based on project needs and timelines.

Technical Proficiency:

- Demonstrate advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro) and stay updated on industry-standard techniques;

- Utilize technical expertise to enhance video quality, incorporating visual effects and sound design as needed.

Collaboration and Communication:

- Collaborate effectively with the rest of the team to achieve a harmonious and visually appealing final product;

- Communicate proactively with team members to understand project requirements and ensure alignment with creative goals.

Quality Assurance:

- Uphold high-quality standards throughout the editing process, conducting thorough reviews of footage, cuts, and final edits;

- Ensure the consistency of the visual style and brand identity across all video content.



Requirements:

Strong command of English language (advanced);

Knowledge of Ukrainian language would be an asset;

Proven experience as a Video Editor;

Strong portfolio showcasing successful and diverse video projects;

Advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Final Cut Pro) and other relevant tools;

Excellent communication, and teamwork skills;

Demonstrated ability to manage production timelines and deliver high-quality content;

Organized and able to delegate and collaborate to bring together resources;

Understanding of Ukrainian context;

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.

We offer:

Market level compensation;

Busy, but flexible work schedule;

Great working environment a young, international and highly motivated team;

Work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.



Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability. The application deadline is March 15th, 11 pm EET.

Contribute your creative vision to a dynamic and rewarding work environment. Apply now and be a key player in our exciting journey.