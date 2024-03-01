Video Editor for The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking to fill the head of social media position.
The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 50 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.
Key Responsibilities:
- Creative Editing:
- Execute video editing tasks with precision, including cutting footage, adding transitions, effects, graphics and enhancing visual and audio elements;
- Collaborate with creative teams to create and deliver visually compelling narratives and stories
- Project Execution:
- Manage multiple video projects simultaneously
- Work closely with producers and head of the video department to understand project objectives and deliver content that meets creative expectations;
- Manage time effectively to meet project deadlines, prioritizing tasks based on project needs and timelines.
- Technical Proficiency:
- Demonstrate advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro) and stay updated on industry-standard techniques;
- Utilize technical expertise to enhance video quality, incorporating visual effects and sound design as needed.
- Collaboration and Communication:
- Collaborate effectively with the rest of the team to achieve a harmonious and visually appealing final product;
- Communicate proactively with team members to understand project requirements and ensure alignment with creative goals.
- Quality Assurance:
- Uphold high-quality standards throughout the editing process, conducting thorough reviews of footage, cuts, and final edits;
- Ensure the consistency of the visual style and brand identity across all video content.
Requirements:
- Strong command of English language (advanced);
- Knowledge of Ukrainian language would be an asset;
- Proven experience as a Video Editor;
- Strong portfolio showcasing successful and diverse video projects;
- Advanced proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Final Cut Pro) and other relevant tools;
- Excellent communication, and teamwork skills;
- Demonstrated ability to manage production timelines and deliver high-quality content;
- Organized and able to delegate and collaborate to bring together resources;
- Understanding of Ukrainian context;
- Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
- Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally.
We offer:
- Market level compensation;
- Busy, but flexible work schedule;
- Great working environment a young, international and highly motivated team;
- Work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.
Please submit your CV, portfolio/showreel, and a cover letter detailing your suitability. The application deadline is March 15th, 11 pm EET.
Contribute your creative vision to a dynamic and rewarding work environment. Apply now and be a key player in our exciting journey.