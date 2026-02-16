Ukrainian veteran with disability injured in car explosion in Odesa, marking 2nd such incident in 10 days

A former Ukrainian soldier with a disability was injured in a car explosion in the southern city of Odesa, a law enforcement source told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 16.

This was the second incident in Odesa in the past 10 days in which a current or former service member was injured or killed in a car explosion.

The blast occurred on the morning of Feb. 16, injuring a 56-year-old man, who was hospitalized, the National Police said.

Without identifying the person who suffered from the explosion, the source said that the victim has Group 2 disability, attributed to people whose health severely restricts their daily lives and work capacity.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified the car bombing as a terrorist attack and opened a criminal investigation, the agency said.

The report comes as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches its four-year mark, with Ukrainian soldiers risking their lives not only on the front lines but also in settlements far from the battlefield.

Russian intelligence and special services continue to carry out subversive activities in Ukrainian cities and villages, often recruiting Ukrainian citizens, including children.

Earlier on Feb. 6, a Ukrainian soldier was killed after his vehicle exploded in Odesa, in what the local security services also called a terrorist attack.

The victim of the explosion, which took place early in the morning, was a 21-year-old local man, local police wrote after the incident.