War

Vehicle explosion kills soldier in Odesa, authorities suspect terrorist attack

by Francis Farrell
A photograph from the scene of a vehicle explosion that allegedly killed a Ukrainian soldier in Odesa on Feb. 6, 2025. (National Police of Ukraine / Facebook)

A Ukrainian soldier was killed after his vehicle exploded in the southern city of Odesa on Feb. 6, in what local security services have called a terrorist attack.

The victim of the explosion, which took place early in the morning, was a 21-year-old local man, local police wrote after the incident.

Later in the day, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened a criminal investigation into the explosion, having qualified it as a terrorist attack, the agency told Ukrainska Pravda.

Across Ukraine, the burning and sabotage of Ukrainian military vehicles parked inside urban areas has become a serious issue over the last year, with Russian special services often recruiting teenagers with the offer of a quick cash payout.

Successful killings of Ukrainian soldiers themselves remains a rarity. In one such isolated incident, a National Guard serviceman was killed in December 2025 by one of two explosions set off in Kyiv.

The following day, SBU officers arrested three Ukrainian men in their 20s who had been recruited by Russia over Telegram to build and plant explosive devices.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Feb. 6, Russian general Vladimir Alekseev, deputy commander of the GRU military intelligence agency, was shot several times near his apartment building. The identity of the assailant is currently unknown.

In late 2024, another Russian general, chemical and biological warfare chief Igor Kirillov, was killed in Moscow by an electric scooter rigged with explosives in a targeted SBU operation.

Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Friday, February 6
Video
Canadian female fighter at the forefront of Ukraine's drone war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jared Goyette speaks with a Canadian volunteer, Brittney Shki-Giizis, who left the Canadian military to fight in Ukraine. A former tank instructor, she explains why she chose to come to the front, how she learned Ukrainian to serve in a Ukrainian unit, and how the war’s shift toward drones led her to become an FPV (first-person view) drone pilot.

