'Sky-high arrogance' — Russian drone strikes spent nuclear fuel storage in Chornobyl, Energoatom says

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

A Russian drone strike damaged part of the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone overnight on June 7, Ukraine's state nuclear operator Energoatom reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack was carried out with a Shahed-type drone.

"As of now, there is no exceedance of radiation safety limits. But there is clearly an exceedance of even Russia's already sky-high arrogance," Zelensky said. "A critical infrastructure facility. And an exceptionally cowardly Russian attack."

The attack comes amid growing concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine, as Russia continues to strike infrastructure tied to the country's energy system and nuclear sector.

According to Energoatom, the drone struck the facility at approximately 2:10 a.m. local time. The attack partially destroyed the facility's container reception building, though no spent nuclear fuel was being stored there at the time.

A fire covering around 40 square meters (430 square feet) broke out following the strike and was later extinguished. No personnel were injured. Energoatom said radiation levels at the site remain within normal limits.

The Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility is designed to provide long-term storage for spent nuclear fuel from Ukraine's operating nuclear power plants.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it would inform international partners about the incident and expects "strong condemnation around the world and increased pressure on the aggressor."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Ukraine had informed it of the attack, adding that a team of experts will soon visit the facility to assess the impact.

"Attacks on nuclear sites are completely unacceptable," the agency said in a statement.

The incident follows repeated warnings about risks to Ukraine's nuclear facilities during the war.

"The strike on a nuclear infrastructure facility has once again shown the world the true face of the Kremlin regime, which deliberately poses threats to nuclear and radiation safety," Energoatom said.

In May, the IAEA reported an increase in drone activity near several Ukrainian nuclear power plant sites.