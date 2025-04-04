Trump waiting for Kirill Dmitriev to report to Putin before taking further Ukraine ceasefire steps, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is waiting for Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev to report to Russian President Vladimir Putin before taking any next steps in peace talks, Bloomberg reported on April 4, citing a person familiar with the discussions.

Dmitriev met with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington this week. His visit came as Trump threatened to impose secondary oil tariffs on Russia as he grows frustrated with the stalled talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump also announced a 10% baseline tariff on nearly all imports into the country on April 2. Russia and Belarus were not included on the list as the White House says that any "meaningful trade" with these countries is non-existent due to existing sanctions.

U.S. officials are growing increasingly frustrated with Moscow's slowness in negotiations, Bloomberg reported.

What appeared to be a breakthrough last week on a partial truce in the Black Sea quickly evaporated after Russian officials said it was contingent on sanctions relief. This claim contradicted a U.S. statement that outlined the parameters of the agreement.

Dmitriev, who heads the state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund, met with U.S. officials in Washington on behalf of Putin on April 2 and 3.

Following his visit, Dmitriev praised the administration under Trump for its constructive and respectful dialogue with Russia and said the two nations plan to restore and deepen their ties, including further economic cooperation.

Dmitriev played a role in backchannel diplomacy between Moscow and Trump when he was first elected in 2016.

The official was then appointed by Putin as his representative for foreign economic relations and was involved in early U.S.-Russian negotiations in Riyadh in February.