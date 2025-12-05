0 members on board

Business

US Treasury extends waiver allowing Lukoil gas stations outside of Russia to operate, despite sanctions

Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
The Lukoil depot in Neder-Over-Heembeek, operated by the Russian multinational energy corporation, is seen in Brussels, Belgium, on April 7, 2022. (Thierry Monasse / Getty Images)

The Trump administration on Dec. 4 extended a waiver that lets Lukoil-branded gas stations abroad stay in business, softening elements of the sanctions imposed on the firm in October.

According to a Treasury Department posting, the waiver permits operations at roughly 2,000 stations across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas through late April, 2026.

The sanctions, imposed simultaneously on Lukoil and Rosneft, marked the first direct U.S. penalties against major Russian energy firms in Trump’s second term and triggered significant interest from potential buyers for Lukoil’s $22 billion in foreign assets.

Lukoil maintains a sizable retail footprint abroad, including around 200 branded stations in U.S. states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, as well as extensive networks in Moldova, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Romania.

Lukoil and Rosneft are critical parts of Russia's economy. Kyiv has long encouraged its allies to sanction Russia's energy sector, arguing that depriving Moscow of oil revenues would limit its ability to finance its war against Ukraine.

SanctionsUnited StatesDonald TrumpRussiaLukoilRussian oil
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Friday, December 5
