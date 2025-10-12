Zelensky says Trump could 'pressure Putin to stop war' following Gaza ceasefire agreement

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees hope that U.S. President Donald Trump can use the same pressure tactics he applied in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to push Russia toward peace in Ukraine.

“I congratulated him because I think this is a big success of the United States and the big success of his, of President Trump, his own involvement to this process,” Zelensky told Fox News on Oct. 12. "It gives signals for us and hope that with such pressure what President Trump used in the Middle East to make peace, I hope that he will use the same instruments even more to pressure Putin to stop his war in Ukraine."

Zelensky said he spoke with Trump by phone, during which the U.S. leader acknowledged Ukraine’s war is “more difficult” given its scale and Russia’s size. The Ukrainian president stressed that Kyiv urgently needs “real air defense” and long-range strike capabilities. “We are thankful to partners but it’s not enough… we spoke about Tomahawks and other things,” he said.

He also underlined the importance of tightening sanctions against Russia’s economy to cut off financing for the war effort. “Number one is sanctions and tariffs,” Zelensky said. “If the United States will put all the sanctions on Russia, first of all energy sector, and of course banking sector, not to give them possibility to circumvent sanctions.”

The Ukrainian leader welcomed the involvement of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in efforts to secure the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia. He said around 19,000 children have been taken, with only about 1,600 brought back so far. “It was the first big step,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is grateful for the support of the United States and other countries.

Asked whether he would consider nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Zelensky said: “If he will pressure and stop Putin, if he will put Putin at the table of dialogue… of course, we will nominate him, and we will be proud to congratulate him.”

On the battlefield, Zelensky said Russia has failed to make major gains and instead is resorting to “energy terror.” He also warned that recent Russian drone and jet incursions into NATO airspace appeared to be deliberate tests. “I think this is successful steps of Putin, how to pressure on Europe,” he said. “It was a test… and this is very dangerous for Poland and Baltic and other countries.”