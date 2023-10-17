Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US to provide almost $700 million for modernization of Ukrainian transport, logistics

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 17, 2023 5:17 PM 2 min read
Penny Pritzker (L), the U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine, and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov after a meeting in Kyiv on Oct. 16, 2023. (Oleksandr Kubrakov/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with nearly $700 million in funds to improve and modernize the country's logistics and transport infrastructure, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Oct. 17.

Kubrakov did not specify the precise amount of funds.

The announcement came after talks with Penny Pritzker, the U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine, who arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 16.

The funds will be used to improve the conditions of Ukraine's railways, ports, checkpoints, and other transportation infrastructure.

In addition, Kubrakov said that he had discussed a number of other issues with Pritzker, including preparations for the upcoming winter and nearly inevitable Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, modernizing the water and sewage systems of Ukrainian systems, de-mining operations, and supporting the development of Ukraine's agricultural industry.

Kubrakov emphasized that he and Pritzker generally shared the same goal; "to rebuild Ukraine better than it was."

On Oct. 16, Pritzker met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the two discussed how to ensure Ukraine's macro-financial stability in 2024, attract private investment for reconstruction projects, and use frozen Russian assets as a significant source of funds for the country's recovery.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Pritzker's appointment on Sept. 14, characterizing her involvement in the newly created role as the "next step to help Ukraine forge a stronger future."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
