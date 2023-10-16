Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US representative for Ukraine's economic recovery arrives in Kyiv

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2023 12:58 PM 2 min read
U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink shake hands at the Kyiv train station, Ukraine, on Oct. 16, 2023. (Bridget Brink/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Penny Pritzker, the U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Oct. 16, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported.

This is Pritzker's first visit to Ukraine since the appointment in September.

"A very warm welcome back to Kyiv, Secretary Pritzker!" Brink wrote on X (formerly Twitter), posting a photo of her and Pritzker at the Kyiv train station.

Previously, Pritzker made three official visits to Ukraine when she held the position of commerce secretary in 2013-2017.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 14 the creation of a U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery and that Pritzker would assume the role.

After the appointment, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a video call with Pritzker, and President Volodymyr Zelensky met her in person in New York, discussing priority areas in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Pritzker, who has familial ties to Ukraine, is credited for her experience as an "accomplished public servant" and "transformative industry leader." Her family found a business empire, which includes the Hyatt hotel group.

Pritzker's tasks will include mobilizing foreign investments, supporting the re-opening of businesses shut down by Russian attacks, and helping Ukraine grow its exports.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
