Ex-NATO commander calls for further lifting restrictions on Ukrainian strikes against Russia

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2024 10:10 PM 1 min read
General Wesley Clark of Renew America Together speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2022 in New York City (John Lamparski/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
Ukraine should be allowed to use Western weapons to strike as deep inside Russia as it is necessary, including targeting power plants, Wesley Clark, NATO's former supreme commander in Europe, said on June 14.

Speaking online during the Black Sea Security Forum in comments reported by Ukrinform, Clark said it was crucial Ukraine was allowed to do what was needed to force Putin to abandon the continuation of aggression.

In May the U.S. allowed Ukraine to use HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, GMLRS rockets, and artillery against Russian territory near Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

However, Washington still prohibits Ukraine from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 2 said the U.S. should also lift the ban on long-range strikes in order to protect lives, arguing that airfields deep inside Russia are used to launch strikes on Ukraine.

Speaking a few days later, U.S. President Joe Biden told ABC News that Washington was not authorizing Kyiv to carry out long-range strikes with U.S.-supplied weapons on locations far from the border with Ukraine, such as Moscow.

Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade says it ‘destroyed entire Russian tank company’
Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade released a video on June 14 purporting to show its forces taking out an entire Russian tank company during fighting in the Pokrovsk direction in the east of the country.
4:11 PM

Putin names ceasefire demands, including Kyiv's complete withdrawal from four Ukrainian regions.

Speaking on the eve of the global peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian troops must leave Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and Kyiv must abandon any ambition to join NATO. Russia doesn't aim for peace, but for the continuation of the war, the occupation of Ukraine, and the destruction of Ukrainian people, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement.
12:36 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 254 fallen soldiers.

The Geneva Conventions dictate that people who lost their lives during war are entitled to a dignified burial. Over 2,400 fallen soldiers have been repatriated to Ukraine in the last two years.
10:36 AM

Ukraine preparing 10 more bilateral security agreements, Zelensky says.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.S. and Japan joined 15 other countries on June 13, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
6:16 AM

Drone attack in Rostov Oblast causes blackouts, fire.

Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones in the region's Morozovsk district, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev reported. The attack caused a fire and left some parts of the area without power.
