Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade says it 'destroyed entire Russian tank company'

Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade released a video on June 14 purporting to show its forces taking out an entire Russian tank company during fighting in the Pokrovsk direction in the east of the country.

According to a post on Facebook, eight Kremlin tanks and eight infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) were destroyed.

Later on June 14 in comments to Ukrinform, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman for the Khortytsia grouping of forces, confirmed the brigade's claims.

"In the Pokrovsk axis, our Defense Forces destroyed eight Russian tanks and put two more out of order. That’s 10 in total. This makes up a tank company," he said.

"In addition, in this section of the front, during the said period, our defenders destroyed eight more armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems, and four other vehicles (one more damaged)."

Voloshyn didn't specify when the engagement took place but said 242 Russian troops were killed or wounded during fighting in the Pokrovsk direction.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The video begins by showing drone footage of approaching Russian tanks, with the lead vehicle swiftly being taken out by an explosion.

Artillery, cluster munitions and drone-dropped bombs then attack the rest of the armored column.

At one stage a Russian tank speeding across a field drives directly into a crater. A drone then targets the Russian soldiers as they disembark.

"Our Ukrainian defenders did a good job yesterday and disposed of plenty of Russian hardware, and even more so Russian invaders along with their equipment," Voloshyn said.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian air defense shot down all of the 17 Shahed-type attack drones and seven of the 14 missiles launched by Russia overnight on June 14, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea, while the 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95 bomber planes over Russia's Saratov Oblast.

Moscow's troops also launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar Krai as well as one Kinzhal Kh-47M2 air-launched ballistic missile from Tambov region.