Russia imprisons former US consulate employee for ‘secret collaboration with foreign state’

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian court on Nov. 1 sentenced Robert Shonov, a former employee of the U.S. consulate in Vladivostok, to four years and 10 months in prison for "secret collaboration with a foreign state."

Shonov, a Russian national who worked at the consulate for over 25 years until 2021, became a private contractor after Moscow restricted local staff from working at foreign missions, gathering public Russian media reports for the U.S., according to the U.S. State Department.

Shonov was detained in 2023, accused of passing information on Russia’s war in Ukraine to the U.S. in exchange for payment. Primorye’s regional court disclosed that 400,000 roubles ($4,100) and an electronic device were confiscated as part of the investigation.

In September, Russia expelled two U.S. diplomats, alleging they served as intermediaries for Shonov.

The U.S. State Department defended Shonov’s activities as lawful, saying he "worked as a private contractor compiling press accounts from publicly accessible Russian media, in strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations." Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the allegations against Mr. Shonov "are wholly without merit."

This incident adds to a series of U.S. nationals arrested in Russia, with several now serving lengthy sentences or awaiting trial. Washington, a key backer of Ukraine against Russian forces, accuses Moscow of seeking prisoner swaps for Russians held in the U.S.

Though the U.S. and Russia executed a notable prisoner swap in August that included Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, several American and dual-national detainees remain in Russian custody.