US refuses to co-sponsor UN resolution condemning Russia, resists labeling Moscow 'aggressor' in G7 statement, media report

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is refusing to co-sponsor a UN resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, which reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemns Moscow's aggression, Reuters reported on Feb. 20, citing sources familiar with the matter.

"In previous years, the United States has consistently co-sponsored such resolutions in support of a just peace in Ukraine," a source told Reuters.

The upcoming UN vote, considered a key indicator of global support for Ukraine, can proceed without U.S. backing but may struggle to gain widespread support in the General Assembly.

The U.S. also opposed directly calling Russia the "aggressor" in a G7 statement marking the anniversary of the invasion, according to the Financial Times. This is the first time the U.S. has pushed back on such language.

The reports follow recent diplomatic efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to engage with Russia, as well as a number of Trump's false accusations against Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Feb. 18, Secretary of State Marco Rubio led a U.S. delegation to Saudi Arabia for direct talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Trump has made several controversial statements about Ukraine in recent days, including calling President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" and falsely accusing him of refusing to hold elections.

His claims ignore the fact that Ukraine's constitution prohibits elections during martial law, which has been in effect since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump has also suggested that Ukraine should repay the U.S. for its military assistance through a deal involving the country's natural resources, claiming — without evidence — that Kyiv had "essentially agreed" to a deal worth $500 billion.

On Feb. 19, Zelensky said that Ukraine's wartime military expenses had totaled $320 billion, with the U.S. and EU providing a combined $200 billion in defense support.

"We, the people of Ukraine, (covered) $120 billion, the U.S. and the EU — $200 billion. We are talking about arms; this is a weapons package worth $320 billion," Zelensky said in Kyiv.

Trump's recent remarks have raised concerns in Kyiv and among European allies about Washington's shifting stance on the war.