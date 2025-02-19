Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, United States, US aid, US assistance to Ukraine, Minerals, War
War has cost Ukraine $320 billion in weapons, US and EU provided two-thirds, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek February 19, 2025 1:31 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, takes part in the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on Sep. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's wartime military costs have amounted to $320 billion, with the U.S. and the EU providing $200 billion of that sum in defense support, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 19.

"We, the people of Ukraine, (covered) $120 billion, the U.S. and the EU — $200 billion. We are talking about arms, this is a weapons package worth $320 billion," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.

The comments came following U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Kyiv has "essentially" agreed to a deal on $500 billion in Ukraine's natural resources in exchange for Washington's support.

Trump has also repeatedly made unsubstantiated and contradicting claims about the value of assistance the U.S. has provided to Ukraine since 2022, most recently putting the figure at $350 billion.

"In total, the U.S. separately gave us about $67 billion in weapons, and we received $31.5 billion in budget support," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is grateful for the provided support.

"But one cannot count up to $500 billion and say, 'give us back $500 billion in minerals,' that's not a serious discussion."

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine is ready to discuss the U.S.-proposed deal on natural resources as long as Kyiv provides security guarantees.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a draft of the agreement to Zelensky on Feb. 12, but Ukraine refused to sign unless the document included clear security commitments.

‘Part of my mission is to sit and listen’ — Trump’s envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Feb. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.