The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United Nations, United States, Ukraine, Europe, Russia, War anniversary
Edit post

US proposes rival UN statement on Ukraine war, clashing with Kyiv, Europe, Reuters reports

by Abbey Fenbert February 22, 2025 6:38 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers remarks during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on Sept. 19, 2023. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has prepared its own draft of a United Nations resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, rivaling Kyiv and European countries' joint statement, Reuters reported on Feb. 21.

The move comes after the U.S. reportedly refused for the first time to co-sponsor the previous draft of the UN resolution, which reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemns Moscow's aggression.

The new U.S. resolution mourns the casualties of the "Russia-Ukraine conflict" and "implores a swift end to the conflict," according to a draft obtained by Reuters. It also affirms "that the principal purpose of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes."

The resolution "further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

According to Reuters, Russia has proposed an amendment that edits the text to "implores a swift end to teh conflict, including by addressing its root causes, and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

Russia's envoy to the U.N., Vasily Nebenzya, called the U.S. draft a "good move." He also said the U.S. briefed him on the text before circulating it to the other members of the General Assembly.

Moscow would vote in favor of the U.S. resolution if the General Assembly voted to adopt it, a Russian official told Reuters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

European diplomats reportedly held a meeting on Feb. 21 to discuss the U.S. draft.

The General Assembly will vote on the resolution on Feb. 24, which marks the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In previous years, the U.S. has co-sponsored resolutions condemning Russian aggression and calling for a just peace.

The upcoming UN vote is considered a key indicator of global support for Ukraine.

The softened language towards Russia reflects a dramatic shift in U.S. rhetoric towards Kyiv and Moscow over the past week. U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a "dictator" and blaming Ukraine for starting the war.

Trump on Feb. 21 acknowledged that "Russia attacked" Ukraine, but still shifted blame to Zelensky and former U.S. President Joe Biden for not preventing the invasion.

The U.S. also opposed directly calling Russia the "aggressor" in a G7 statement marking the anniversary of the invasion, according to the Financial Times.

How Trump could help Russia achieve the original aim of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Ukraine’s president is an illegitimate “dictator” aligns with Kremlin war objectives and puts Volodymyr Zelensky in an almost impossible situation, experts and analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. “In the last few days we’ve seen how closely Trump has al…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.