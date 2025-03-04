The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US military aid to Ukraine suspended according to Polish border reports, Tusk says

by Kateryna Hodunova March 4, 2025 2:09 PM 2 min read
Donald Tusk speaks at a press conference with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte (not in view) on Nov. 13, 2024 (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration halted military aid to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on March 4, citing Polish border reports, Rzeczpospolita reported.

Several media outlets reported earlier that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of military aid, including the aid that was already on its way to Ukraine.

"Today we have no reason to believe that these are just words. Reports coming from the border, from our center in Jasionka, confirm the statements of the American side," Tusk said.

Tusk called the situation "an emergency" and insisted on full mobilization and concentration of joint efforts to resolve it.

"The situation is serious and requires special concentration from the government. We will make decisions that will require the full solidarity of the state and your (Ukrainian) ministries," Tusk said.

"The days and weeks are coming when it is absolutely necessary to stop empty discussions, prestige disputes, coalition disagreements, because we will have to make decisions in a mode that is, in a sense, extraordinary," he added.

According to Pawel Wronski, Polish foreign ministry spokesperson, the U.S. has not consulted with any of its NATO allies about suspending military aid to Ukraine.

The suspension of U.S. military aid followed a spat between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office last week. The argument between two leaders also resulted in the failure to sign a minerals deal.

Since the meeting, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.

‘I’m full of anger’ — Ukraine awakes to a nightmare as US freezes military aid
Even in a country grimly accustomed to negative news, the headlines that Ukraine woke up to on March 4 still came as a shock — the U.S. is freezing military aid. “It hurts to watch it unfolding,” Volodymyr Dubovyk, the head of Odesa National University’s Center for International Studies, told
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.