US military aid to Ukraine suspended according to Polish border reports, Tusk says

The Trump administration halted military aid to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on March 4, citing Polish border reports, Rzeczpospolita reported.

Several media outlets reported earlier that U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of military aid, including the aid that was already on its way to Ukraine.

"Today we have no reason to believe that these are just words. Reports coming from the border, from our center in Jasionka, confirm the statements of the American side," Tusk said.



Tusk called the situation "an emergency" and insisted on full mobilization and concentration of joint efforts to resolve it.



"The situation is serious and requires special concentration from the government. We will make decisions that will require the full solidarity of the state and your (Ukrainian) ministries," Tusk said.



"The days and weeks are coming when it is absolutely necessary to stop empty discussions, prestige disputes, coalition disagreements, because we will have to make decisions in a mode that is, in a sense, extraordinary," he added.



According to Pawel Wronski, Polish foreign ministry spokesperson, the U.S. has not consulted with any of its NATO allies about suspending military aid to Ukraine.

The suspension of U.S. military aid followed a spat between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office last week. The argument between two leaders also resulted in the failure to sign a minerals deal.



Since the meeting, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.