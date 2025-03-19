The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US may relinquish leadership of NATO's European command, NBC reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 19, 2025 10:18 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media at a press conference on the second day of the 2018 NATO Summit on July 12, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration is considering scrapping the longstanding role of the U.S. in leading NATO's military operations in Europe, NBC News reported on March 18, citing unnamed defense officials.

For nearly 75 years, a four-star U.S. general has held the position of Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), overseeing NATO's military strategy and operations.

According to two defense officials familiar with internal discussions and a Pentagon briefing reviewed by NBC News, the administration is evaluating whether to relinquish this post as part of a broader effort to reduce U.S. commitments in Europe.

Retired Admiral James Stavridis, who served as SACEUR from 2009 to 2013, warned that such a move would dramatically weaken U.S. influence within the alliance.

"We would lose an enormous amount of influence within NATO, and this would be seen, correctly, as probably the first step toward leaving the alliance altogether," Stavridis said.

The potential shift follows repeated calls by U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for NATO allies to assume greater responsibility for Europe's defense.

If Washington abandons the SACEUR role, NATO members would have to determine which European country would nominate a new supreme commander.

The Pentagon has not commented on the matter.

Trump has long demanded that NATO allies increase their military spending. He previously called for the alliance to raise its benchmark from 2% to 5% of the GDP.

Italy, Canada, and Spain remain below the current 2% target. Some NATO members are reportedly considering raising the spending target to 3% by 2030.

In 2023, Trump suggested that Russia should be allowed to "do whatever the hell they want" to alliance members failing to meet their defense obligations, a statement widely interpreted as undermining NATO's unity.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.