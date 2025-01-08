Skip to content
Donald Trump, NATO, United States, Defense
Edit post

Trump calls on NATO to raise defense spending benchmark to 5% of GDP

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2025 1:17 PM 2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump smiles during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Jan. 7 that NATO should raise its defense spending benchmark from 2% of GDP to 5%, echoing his earlier calls for Europe to spend more on its security.

"I think NATO should have 5%," Trump said at a news conference in Florida. This confirms earlier reports about the incoming U.S. president urging allies to raise defense spending to a benchmark no NATO member has reached as of now, including the U.S.

Trump is not the only one urging defense spending hikes. Other members of the 32-strong alliance see Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Trump's isolationism as an incentive to take more responsibility for their collective security.

Allies are reportedly discussing raising the spending level to 3% by 2030, still below Trump's proposed target.

As of 2025, some NATO members like Italy, Canada, or Spain have not even reached the current 2% target, though the number of allies that do has risen to 24 last year.

According to NATO estimates, Poland spent the greatest portion of its GDP on defense (4.12%) in 2024, followed by Estonia (3.43%) and the U.S. (3.38%).

Last February, Trump sparked international outrage by saying he would urge Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO member countries failing to meet defense spending criteria, in a declaration indicating his disregard for the alliance's collective defense principle.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
