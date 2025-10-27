KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
Europe

US expects Hungary to stop buying Russian oil and gas, envoy says as Budapest remains defiant

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
US expects Hungary to stop buying Russian oil and gas, envoy says as Budapest remains defiant
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on March 4, 2025. (Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Washington expects Hungary, Slovakia, and Turkey to develop a plan for weaning themselves off Russian energy imports, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker said in an interview with Fox News, published on Oct. 27.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an ideological ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has resisted pressure to cease purchasing Russian oil and gas.

After the Trump administration imposed new sanctions last week targeting Russia's energy giants Lukoil and Rosneft, Orban said his country would seek ways to "circumvent" the measures.

"Hungary, unlike many of its neighbors, has not made any plans or any active steps" toward weaning itself off Russian energy supplies, Whitaker said. He added that Washington will continue working with Budapest and partners that could help Hungary find alternative routes for energy imports, such as Croatia.

Orban, widely seen as the most Kremlin-friendly leader within the EU and NATO, has long faced criticism for not seeking to reduce reliance on Russian imports, despite the full-scale invasion of Ukraine ongoing for almost four years.

The issue has become a rare point of friction in the otherwise warm relationship between Orban and Trump, as the U.S. president has called on all NATO allies to stop buying Russian energy to push Moscow toward genuine peace negotiations.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's foreign minister, said in September that he understands Trump's approach but refused to halt the purchases, citing his country's energy security and the lack of infrastructure for alternative supplies.

Hungary and Slovakia are the last two EU countries still buying Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline and remain major importers of Russian gas. Turkey is the third largest importer of Russian fossil fuels globally as of summer 2025, after China and India.

Oil and gas sales account for roughly 30-50% of Russian budget revenue and 20% of its GDP, playing a key role in sustaining Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need
While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
PoliticsUnited StatesDonald TrumpRussian oilRussian gasSlovakiaTurkey
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 27
Hundreds of Russian troops inside Pokrovsk, military reports.

By infiltrating Ukrainian positions in small infantry groups, Russia has accumulated around 200 troops within Pokrovsk, the General Staff reported. These personnel are engaging in "intense" small arms and drone clashes with Ukrainian troops in the city.

Sunday, October 26
More than Tomahawks: What Ukraine’s soldiers say they actually need.

While Ukraine also lacks Western-supplied weapons, soldiers and commanders say shortages of basics — cars, drones and people — make holding back Russia extremely difficult. Even as Kyiv seeks U.S. approval for Tomahawks, they say critical, rudimentary gear is the more pressing need.

‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia.

Russia faces an increase in the arson and “spontaneous combustion” of electrical panels, railway relay cabinets, and other infrastructure helping Moscow wage its war against Ukraine over the past week, a source at Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Kyiv Independent.

Video
Russia’s war on civilians | Ukraine This Week

The episode covers Russian war crimes in Pokrovsk and continued attacks on Ukrainian cities, including missile strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv. While Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire with Ukraine, has President Trump finally shifted his approach to Russia?

Show More

Editors' Picks