US and Iran conclude first round of indirect talks in Oman over nuclear program negotiations

by Sonya Bandouil April 12, 2025 9:05 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustartive purposes. An Iranian supporter of the Islamic Republic and the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is waving an Iranian flag in front of the Azadi (Freedom) monument in western Tehran, on Feb. 11, 2024(Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Iran and the U.S. held indirect talks in Oman on April 12, according to Iranian media sources.

This marks the first round of negotiations between Tehran and the current U.S. Donald Trump administration, following years of heightened tensions.

The negotiations aimed to address Iran’s advancing nuclear program, amid U.S. threats of potential military action if no agreement is reached.

Iranian officials described the talks as productive, though there has been no official comment from the U.S. side.

“The American side tried to show its willingness for a fair agreement,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said.

According to the government-affiliated Iranian Tasnim news agency, Araqchi said that both sides are close to establishing a framework for formal negotiations and agreed to reconvene next week, likely next Saturday.

“The atmosphere of today’s session indicated continuity,” Araqchi commented.

The talks were mediated by Oman, with delegations in separate rooms exchanging messages through Oman’s foreign minister—an arrangement preferred by Iran, in contrast to U.S. calls for direct talks.

Araqchi confirmed that the U.S. and Iranian delegations briefly interacted after the meeting, which lasted over two and a half hours.

Previously, Russia has expressed interest in mediating the relationship between the U.S. and Iran.

Russia and Iran have deepened ties since the start of the full-scale invasion. Notably, Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukrainian cities, as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

Russia agrees to help US in negotiations with Iran over nuclear program, Bloomberg reports
Donald Trump voiced his interest in negotiations with Iran to Vladimir Putin during their phone call in February.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil

News Feed

5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
