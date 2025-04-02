The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Upcoming Ramstein summit to take place on April 11 in Brussels

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2025 2:57 PM 1 min read
General view of the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The next Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in the Ramstein format will be held on April 11 in Brussels under the chairmanship of the U.K. and Germany, the U.K. Joint Delegation to NATO announced on April 2 on X.

The Ramstein summit will take place after the meeting of the coalition of the willing, a group of countries that have pledged peacekeeping troops and other security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential ceasefire.

The coalition's meeting is set for April 10 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels and will be hosted by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, according to the U.K. Joint Delegation to NATO.

The last Ramstein-format UDCG meeting took place in Brussels on Feb. 12 under the chairmanship of the U.K. – a position previously held by the U.S.

Leadership over Ramstein transitioned following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The previous meeting focused on coordinating support for Ukraine, including expanding defense production, financing new enterprises, and increasing arms supplies through European defense industry capacities.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

