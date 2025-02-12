Coordinating allied support — Umerov lists Ukraine's priorities at Ramstein-format summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has begun his work at the 26th Ramstein-format Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in Brussels on Feb. 12, the first event of its kind not chaired by the U.S.

The meeting, chaired by U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, will focus on coordinating support for Ukraine, including expanding defense production, financing new enterprises, and increasing arms supplies through European defense industry capacities.

"The main goal is strengthening military cooperation and real mechanisms to support Ukraine," Umerov said.

The agenda includes ensuring a stable and timely supply of military aid in 2025, accelerating the delivery of critical weapons like air defense systems, aviation, and ammunition, and fostering joint projects with European partners.

This meeting follows the 25th gathering on Jan. 9, which focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defenses. This marks the first Ramstein summit during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump's return to the White House has prompted concerns not only about the future of the UDCG but also about the overall allied support for Ukraine. While pledging to broker a swift peace deal, the U.S. president has been evasive regarding the continued military backing for Kyiv.

"This is an important stage in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and coordinating further actions of the allies," Umerov added.

The UDCG, comprising over 50 countries, including all NATO members, typically meets at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The Ramstein summit coincides with other key events this week, including the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting and the Munich Security Conference.