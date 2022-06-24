Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalWashington Post: US defends decision to provide Ukraine with HIMARS.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 2, 2022 2:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl dismissed criticism that the delayed provision of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine comes too late, saying they will “arrive in a time frame that’s relevant.” The satellite-guided weapons are the most advanced arms sent to Ukraine by the U.S. thus far and will reportedly arrive soon. U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken also dismissed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comment that providing HIMARS is “pouring fuel on the fire,” saying “the best way to avoid escalation is for Russia to stop the aggression and war that it started.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok