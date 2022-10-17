Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Macron: Nations staying neutral on war in Ukraine support Russia's 'new imperialism'

September 21, 2022 11:13 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Sept. 20, 2022 in New York City.

"Those who are silent today are serving – whether against their will or secretly with a certain complicity – the cause of a new imperialism," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 20. 

According to Politico, his speech might have referred to the April vote when 58 countries, including India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia, abstained from voting on a resolution to expel Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council. 

The French president himself was criticized earlier for saying that the West should not “humiliate” Russian President Vladimir Putin over “a historic mistake.”

