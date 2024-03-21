Ukrhydroenergo's losses due to Russian attacks amount to over $3 billion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo assessed its losses stemming from Russian attacks at 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), the company's press service said on March 21.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian attacks have regularly damaged or destroyed the equipment and facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam has caused over 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in damages. Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrhydroenergo's stations cost around 500 million euros ($545.5 million).

Ukrhydroenergo is currently working on a high-level lawsuit strategy and arbitration to compensate for losses and prosecute Russia for intentional attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets, the statement reads.

Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in June 2023, causing a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

In July 2023, the Ukrainian government approved a resolution to start a reconstruction project at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which will be split into two stages and last two years.

Previously, Ukrhydroenergo representatives said that building a new dam and hydroelectric station would take at least five years and cost at least $1 billion.