News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kakhovka Dam, Energy infrastructure
Ukrhydroenergo's losses due to Russian attacks amount to over $3 billion

by Kateryna Hodunova March 21, 2024 3:06 PM 2 min read
Kakhovka Dam and hydroelectric power facility.
Planet Labs satellite imagery of the Kakhovka Dam and hydroelectric power facility after it was blown up by Russian forces on June 6 2023. (Planet Labs PBC)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo assessed its losses stemming from Russian attacks at 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), the company's press service said on March 21.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian attacks have regularly damaged or destroyed the equipment and facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam has caused over 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in damages. Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrhydroenergo's stations cost around 500 million euros ($545.5 million).

Ukrhydroenergo is currently working on a high-level lawsuit strategy and arbitration to compensate for losses and prosecute Russia for intentional attacks on the company's infrastructure and assets, the statement reads.

Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in June 2023, causing a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

In July 2023, the Ukrainian government approved a resolution to start a reconstruction project at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which will be split into two stages and last two years.

Previously, Ukrhydroenergo representatives said that building a new dam and hydroelectric station would take at least five years and cost at least $1 billion.

Sinking memories. Kherson residents recover after Kakhovka dam disaster (PHOTOS)
Editor’s note: The following is a photo essay and a personal reflection on the flooding of Kherson by Ukrainian photographer Anastasia Vlasova, a native of Kherson. Vlasova returned to her hometown days after Russia destroyed Kakhovka dam in early June, resulting in a catastrophic flooding of many c…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasia Vlasova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

